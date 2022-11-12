Bolivian President Luis Arce announced on Friday (11.Nov.2022) that the next demographic census of the country will be held in March 23, 2024🇧🇷 He also added that, based on preliminary data from the study, the redistribution of resources will take place in September 2024 –1 month earlier than proposed by the government.

The decision comes after 21 days of protests against the postponement of the survey. Protesters were calling for the survey to be carried out as early as 2023, not 2024.

The acts began in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, the largest city in the country and an electoral stronghold for the opposition to Arce’s administration. The acts of violence during the demonstrations resulted, according to the government, in 4 deaths and more than 170 injured.

For the protesters, the postponement of the Census has political intentions, as it would benefit the current government with more seats in Congress and more state resources. O Interinstitutional Committeeresponsible for carrying out the survey, initially also defended the date of 2023, since the survey should have been carried out in 2022.

In his speech, Arce highlighted that the Census is important for all Bolivians, so it should be carried out with rigor and technical, not political, intentions.

He also stated that doing it in 2024 would ensure that the study was done “fulfilling all activities with technical rigor based on international standards” and without excluding any citizen. He also said that the acts are intended to destabilize the government and undermine the country’s democracy.

COMES AND COMES FROM THE DATES

The next Bolivian Population and Housing Census was scheduled for November 16, 2022, but was postponed by the government in July. The management claimed “technical problems” that would interfere with the quality of the results and the need to “depoliticize” the process.

Thus, the government proposed that:

lifting – held in April 2024;

– held in April 2024; results preliminary – released 6 months later;

– released 6 months later; redistribution in resources – in October 2024.

The opposition disagreed with the government’s proposal and asked for it to be held in 2023.

Demonstrations and strikes recorded were in recent days in the country. Given the tension and escalation of violence in Santa Cruz de La Sierra, the UN and the European Union spoke out and called for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between the parties.

In the end, the Interinstitutional Committee proposed holding it in March 2024. The government’s proposal prevailed, with slight changes. Arce ended the speech by calling on authorities to end the violence.