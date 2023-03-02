Bolivia.- Jonathan Acosta, a 30-year-old man survived almost a month in the Amazon jungle of bolivian eating insects, drinking rainwater and their own urine.

This after, at the end of January 2023, the disappearance of the man will be reported after he entered the Amazon jungle in Bolivia. The man had gone hunting with four friends, but he got separated from the group and got lost.

Since then, the family has been in charge of urging the authorities so that rescue teams will carry out the search for Jhonatan. However, it took almost more than three weeks for firefighters and rescuers to finally locate the man on February 25.

Jhonatan, when interviewed by local media, confessed that thanks to his knowledge of survival, he managed to stay alive, since, during that period, he fed on insects and for some days he had to drink their urine.

The man commented that for almost half the time it rained in the jungle, and he was able to collect water in his rubber boots, but when the rain was scarce he had to drink his bodily fluids.

The young man considered that he was very lucky that showers fell for 15 days, otherwise he would not believe he had survived, since water is essential.

He also mentioned that during his time in the jungle he suffered bites from various insect animals, so he fears that his body has suffered some damage.