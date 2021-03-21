The criminal lawyers accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Government to extend the retention of the former temporary president because, according to the entities, she could escape and could hinder the case against her. In addition, the judges supported the idea of ​​an escape, claiming that Áñez has a valid passport and the necessary resources to leave the country.

Two more months in prison for former interim president Jeanine Áñez. That was what the criminal chamber of the Bolivian Departmental Court of Justice decided this Saturday, March 20. In the beginning, Judge Regina Santa Cruz had ordered four months of preventive prison while the case against the temporary ex-president was resolved on charges of sedition and terrorism.

Áñez’s lawyers appealed the decision so that another judge could consider releasing her. That is how the case came to the hands of the criminal court. But contrary to what the defense requested, the judges not only confirmed the first decision but also modified the period of detention and extended it to six months.

This extension also applies to two of Áñez’s former ministers, Álvaro Coimbra and Rodrigo Guzmán, who are also being investigated for an alleged coup against former president Evo Morales.

In their decision, the judges accepted the request of the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Government and the Attorney General’s Office, who maintained that more jail time was needed due to the risk that Áñez would escape. The entities also requested the extension claiming that they needed it to be able to carry out all the steps of the investigation.

A transfer from jail and a refusal to hospitalize, the latest in the Áñez case

The virtual hearing in which the new order was imposed against Áñez lasted more than nine hours and occurred shortly after her lawyers pressed for the former president to be transferred from jail to a clinic for hypertension problems. Although initially a judge accepted the immediate transfer, later the Justice reversed its own ruling and supported the position of the Attorney General’s Office, which held that specialist doctors could treat her within the prison without having to refer her to a hospital.

Thereafter, they changed jail to Áñez unexpectedly at dawn last Saturday and she was transferred from the Obrajes prison to the Miraflores prison, both located in La Paz. While the ex-president shouted before the cameras that they had taken her there, deceived, telling her that they were going to take her to the hospital, the authorities argue the transfer saying that in Miraflores she will have the equipment needed to monitor her health.

Given all the turns that the Áñez case has given, one of his lawyers spoke about the latest decision. “We are not surprised,” said Luis Guillén, referring to the extension of preventive detention against his client. Guillén admitted that these processes “have a long duration” and that in a certain way they become “tortuous” throughout the process that must be followed within the framework of the investigation.

Why are you investigating the former interim president of Bolivia?

Áñez and the two former ministers are being investigated on charges of “terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.” The three are accused of having promoted a coup in November 2019, within the framework of the elections that, according to the Organization of American States, had “serious irregularities.”

Evo Morales won the presidential elections at that time by a narrow margin. What followed next varies depending on who is telling the story: some emphasize that The security forces withdrew their support for the president, and for this reason Morales, with questioned elections, chose to resign; while others argue that there was indeed a coup d’état, which resulted in Áñez proclaiming herself interim president.

Since then, the country has been divided over whether it was a coup orchestrated by the right-wing opposition, as Morales asserts; or a legal transition of power, as the conservative Áñez argues.

That is why the judicial case has not been without controversy in Bolivia. On the one hand, the followers of Evo Morales consider that the investigation against the former interim president is a step towards justice for the death of more than 30 people during the protests in November 2019.

Clarifying the coup d’état of November 2019, a painful fact that has testimonies and legal and constitutional elements, is not only defending democracy in Bolivia but also that of Latin America and the Caribbean. – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 14, 2021

On the other hand, those who support the policy maintain that the Bolivian Justice is politicizing the case and for this they recall past allegations against senior officials, such as that Attorney General Fausto Juan Lanchipa appeared as a member of Morales’ political party –as reported by the media Página Siete– or that in his possession as attorney general, Wilfredo Chávez raised his left fist as do the members of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS).

It is in the midst of these controversies that the investigation against Áñez will continue. Meanwhile, the former transition president will continue to be held in jail.

With EFE and local media