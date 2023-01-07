The Bolivian government warned this Friday (6) that it will initiate criminal proceedings if the deputy governor of Santa Cruz, a region that is the country’s economic engine, does not assume the functions of governor Luis Fernando Camacho, opponent of President Luis Arce. and who is being held in a prison in La Paz.

The Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, told the press that the autonomous statutes of Santa Cruz indicate that “in the temporary absence” of the governor, it is up to the deputy governor, Mario Aguilera, to assume the position and that, if the situation is not regularized, the national authority has an “obligation” to file a criminal action for breach of duty.

“What we ask is that the Lieutenant Governor and the Departmental Assembly comply with the autonomous statute. It is my duty to demand that all national and subnational authorities comply with the current norm”, highlighted Lima.

The minister indicated that, if the vice-governor does not assume these functions, it could give rise to “a new criminal process for abandonment of functions” against Camacho.

“If he insists on continuing to carry out the work of governor while he is not in the department for the execution of its budget and for its normal development, this could generate administrative responsibility both for him and for the officials in charge of the normal development of activities”, warned Lima .

Martín Camacho, lawyer for the governor, recalled that the autonomous statute establishes that as long as “this authority does not resign, die or has no impediment, such as a final conviction”, it can continue in its functions and stressed that it does not understand the “pressure” from the government.

For his part, one of the advisors to the government of Santa Cruz, Efraín Suárez, confirmed that Camacho remains as governor, since none of the situations that the statute indicates for him to lose the position are fulfilled.

“The government does not want it to continue like this because it wants to end up consolidating a coup in democracy, a coup in the government of Santa Cruz”, he criticized.

In this sense, it considered that the law “does not prohibit a governor or elected official from carrying out his duties after being kidnapped or arrested”.

The Santa Cruz governor’s office has repeatedly stated that Camacho remains the regional governor and that he will carry out his functions in the prison and, if necessary, they will open a “branch” in the prison for him to carry out his functions.

Camacho was arrested on December 28 in a questionable police operation, which his supporters denounce as a kidnapping and an act of political revenge by the leftist political group that governs Bolivia.

The governor was then transferred to La Paz and is now being held in pre-trial detention in the maximum security prison of Chonchocoro, in the mountains of La Paz.

The governor is being investigated for the alleged crime of terrorism in the context of a case related to the social and political crisis of 2019, when then-President Evo Morales resigned after allegations of fraud in the elections in which he was re-elected.