Luis Arce (center) accompanied by members of the Bolivian government this Wednesday (26) | Photo: EFE/ Luis Gandarillas

The Bolivian government, led by socialist Luis Arce, denied this Thursday (27) the accusations of a “self-coup” made by General Juan Zúñiga, who this Wednesday (26) was arrested after surrounding the government headquarters.

According to information from the portal El Deber, Bolivian government authorities said that the action that took place this Wednesday, involving the attempt of an alleged military coup led by Zúñiga, was a “failed coup d’état” meticulously “orchestrated by the military over the course of three weeks”.

“It is absolutely false and these are things that really seem inconceivable to me,” said the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, about the “self-coup” version, criticizing “individuals who seek personal political gains by distorting the facts.”

Bolivian Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo also denied that the incident was a “simulation.” According to Castillo, the incident resulted in 12 people being injured and the arrest of the main leaders of the incursion. Zúñiga and the others involved, Castillo said, will be tried on charges of terrorism and armed military uprising against the security and sovereignty of the state.

Upon being arrested on Wednesday night, General Zúñiga said that the coup attempt was designed by Arce. The president’s idea, according to the general, was to increase his popularity amid the chaos.

“The president told me that the situation is very difficult, very critical,” said Zúñiga, adding that Arce gave him orders to put the supposed coup into motion during a meeting between the two on Sunday night (23).