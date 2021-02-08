The increase in infections and the dozens of daily deaths due to the coronavirus in Bolivia has not made the Government of Luis Arce and several medical unions work hand in hand to face the pandemic, whose second wave is on the rise.

Doctors are asking for more support in personnel, equipment for intensive care units, reagents and vaccines to face the pandemic in the face of the deaths that are registered daily among their ranks and in the Bolivian population.

Congress, controlled by the ruling party, has approved a Sanitary Emergency law that doctors have rejected on the grounds that it affects their union rights and opens the door to the hiring of foreign doctors.

The medical unions of El Alto carried out a strike and those of the main cities, La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, are threatening strikes from this week, despite the fact that a part of the leadership signed an agreement with the Executive.

The Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, has defended the law that, among other aspects, prevents the sector from carrying out mobilizations and strikes during the pandemic. In addition, President Arce announced the hiring of 3,025 professionals and technicians for the state health system.

Bolivia has one of the most fragile health systems in the region, further weakened by the disagreement between the Government of the Movement for Socialism and the traditionally conservative medical unions. A dispute that not even the pandemic has managed to resolve.

So far in the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, Bolivia has registered 227,967 infections and the death of 10,796 people due to the virus.