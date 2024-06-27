Juan José Zúñiga claims to have met the president days before and that the action was to increase the leader’s popularity; the soldier was arrested

General Juan José Zúñiga, former head of the Bolivian Army, stated without providing evidence that President Luis Arce (Movimiento al Socialismo, left) asked for action to “increase your popularity”. The soldier was arrested for leading an attempted coup d’état this Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

“On Sunday, I met with the president. He told me that the situation is ‘fucking’, that the week is critical and that something would be needed to increase his popularity. So I asked: ‘Do we remove the armored vehicles?’ and he said, ‘Take it off.’ On the same day, the armored vehicles began to be prepared.”said the general before being removed by police officers.

Earlier, a group of soldiers led by Zúñiga arrived at Murillo Square, in La Paz, and surrounded the Quemado Palace, headquarters of the Bolivian Executive and where the president and ministers were. According to the general, the intention was “restore democracy”.

Watch (1min39s):

Days earlier, the general had made statements against former president Evo Morales, who is trying to run for office after being deposed in 2019. Zúñiga threatened to arrest him if he ran for president. He was fired on Tuesday (June 25) after the statements.

During the action, Arce’s government appointed a new military command, changing the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

General José Sánchez, recently sworn in to replace Zúñiga, ordered all members of the Army to return to their barracks immediately and respect the Constitution.

Shortly afterwards, Bolivian police arrived at Plaza Murillo and the military retreated. Images from the local press show tanks heading towards the Miraflores General Headquarters, also in La Paz.

Watch (2min11s):

According to the prosecutor’s office, the acts are subject to criminal charges for crimes against the Democratic State of Law. Here is the complete (PDF – 1 MB, in Spanish).

In addition to criminal actions, the general must also suffer military sanctions. It will be up to the military leadership, including those recently sworn in by Arce, to initiate an investigation at the Military Court of Bolivia.

To the Power360the deputy George Komadina (Comunidad Ciudadana, center-left), a member of the Arce government’s opposition, said that the situation was widespread confusion and unusual for an attempted coup d’état.

“This situation is very strange because unlike a classic military coup […] The military units did not speak out either for or against the coup, there were no concrete demands. There were only confusing statements from General Zúñiga”he said.