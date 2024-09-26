From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 18:32

Bolivian gas previously sent to Argentina will be redirected to Brazil, Bolivian oil company YPFB said in a statement this Thursday, 26th.

The development of the Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina, the world’s second largest unconventional gas reserve and fourth largest oil reserve, has resulted in Bolivia’s gas imports being reduced to zero.

“For us, this is not a problem at all, because this gas has a guaranteed market in Brazil, an energy-hungry country,” Óscar Claros Dulón, manager of natural gas export contracts at YPFB, said in the statement.

Bolivia’s supply to Argentina has fallen to just two million cubic meters per day (mm3/d), a fraction of Argentina’s consumption of 130 mm3/d, executives at producers with operations in both countries said earlier this year.