The sixteen clubs of the Bolivian Professional Soccer Division decided to suspend the fifth day of the local tournament before a strike announcement from the players’ union.

In a meeting held the day before, the club leaders resolved “Suspend due to force majeure the completion of the fifth date” of the championship, which was to be played between Friday and Sunday, the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) reported in a statement.

The decision responds to a warning from Bolivian Union Soccer Players (Fabol) that the players will not show up to play as long as a court of second instance or appeals remains in force, which the union rejects as it considers that it leaves them defenseless against their claims to their clubs.

The problem It has been dragging on since the start of the tournament last March, when the players already went on strike for this and other demands that affected the development of the first day of the local championship.

At that time, four games were not played because the players showed up, but they stated that they would not play and then leave the field.

While Another three games were played due to the decision of the leaders to present youth teams in some cases or the announcement of others to sanction their players if they finally decided not to dispute the duels in support of the strike.

The problem was overcome after an agreement reached between the leaders and footballers, although now the latter They warned with resuming the strike, claiming that the FBF has not fulfilled its commitments, especially that of the suspension of the court in question.

For this Thursday a meeting between leaders and captains of the teams is planned with a view to finding a solution and not suspending more days.

In the four dates disputed so far, Royal Pari de Santa Cruz leads the ranking with 12 units, followed by The Strongest of La Paz with 10.

Next week will be intense for the teams that represent Bolivia in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups due to the start of the group stage in both tournaments.