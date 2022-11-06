La Paz, Bolivia.- political and social tension continues in Bolivia, after representatives of the so-called ‘civic movement in this country, threatened to convene a “civic” strike throughout the national territory if the Government does not set a date for carrying out a population and housing census.

Adrián Ávila, president of the movement in tarijaa city in the south of the country, declared that if the government does not find a solution to this problem and, on the contrary, takes a repressive attitude, seeking violence, taking the conflict to the streets, on Monday there would be a national civic strike throughout Bolivia.

The so-called ‘civic movement’ in Bolivia began an indefinite national strike on October 22 to demand the holding of the Census in 2023, instead of 2024 as the Bolivian Government has proposed, since this registration determines the distribution of aid between the regions of the country.

In this regard, the representative of this movement said that for weeks, the country’s president, Luis Arce, has insisted on the need to meet technical criteria to determine the date of completion of the registration, however the protesters accuse him of wanting to delay it.

Adrián Ávila said that citizens “have been patient” and that it is not a whim of a few, but a right of all Bolivians, so the census must be done “as soon as possible.” In addition, he has defended that the intention of the protesters is not to destabilize the Government, as the president has argued in recent weeks.