



02:05 An indigenous Aymara woman watches the ball while playing a soccer game at about 6,000 meters above sea level, in the last flat area before reaching the summit of the 6,088 meter Huayna Potosí mountain, near El Alto, Bolivia, on August 14, 2022. AFP – MARTIN SILVA

Known as “the climbing cholitas,” four Aymara women from Bolivia seek to conquer Mount Everest after climbing Huayna Potosí, one of the highest glacial peaks in the country, in 2015, and climbing Aconcagua, the highest peak in America, in 2019. The objective of this group of women is to raise the name of Bolivian indigenous women and amplify the voices of women in mountaineering.