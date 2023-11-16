You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Bolivia.
Bolivia.
Henry and Ramiro Vaca, the authors of the goals.
A goal of Henry Vaca, at minute 20 of the first half, and another Ramiro Vaca, At 86, he gave him the victory of Bolivia about Peru, 2-0, in the final duel of the South American qualifying table 2026 World Cup.
