An unusual event occurred in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, where a woman “pawned” her four-year-old son for a beer debt.

Elena Zusaño, the minor’s grandmother, was the one who reported the case to the Police after being notified of the situation.

The case occurred in the third ring of Radial 13, in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

According to the boy’s grandmother, in the call they made to her, they told her that he was pawning at a store, or a jukebox for 100 Bolivians that his mother owed and a man who accompanied her for beer.

The newspaper La Razón pointed out that the child could have been in a store for hours

of alcoholic beverages, awaiting the return of his mother and her partner.

Droguett Zeballos, the grandmother’s lawyer, stated that “The mother and this man pawn the child for beer (…) They pawned him for a value of 100 bolivianos in beer. This is going to be determined with the investigations, that is what the older child says.

The child was transferred to the Children’s Ombudsman’s Office and is under its protection, while the investigations progress.

“The evaluations that have been taken confirm, from the words of the children, that this had indeed been the case (they left him in pledge) and we handled that hypothesis. Psychological evaluations have been carried out and everything shows, according to his testimony, that it was that way. We have shown that the child is at risk, since his mother neglects them (her children) enough, she generally goes out and drinks alcoholic beverages with her partner, for this reason we have activated all the protection measures for the child and Right now he is in a home,” said Alexander Salazar, head of the Ombudsman for Children.

It was established that the child is not the only child of the woman, who is accused of abandoning a minor.

