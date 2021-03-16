Bolivian Justice Minister Iván Lima announced on Tuesday that his Government decided to bring the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, to trial for “breaches” of the entity’s agreements with the Andean nation. .

“There was an evident and flagrant breach of the actions agreed between Bolivia and the OAS, by the OAS and Luis Almagro, “Lima justified in an interview with Network One, replicated by the Bolivian news agency ABI.

The head of the Justice portfolio explained that the Government is “evaluating the legal paths, which are probably not exclusive and we can all follow simultaneously”, seeking to reach “the corresponding instances.”

Lima referred to the preliminary report that the OAS published on the October 2019 elections, in which it considered that there were “irregularities” and which caused a political crisis in Bolivia with the departure of former President Evo Morales.

Evo Morales returned to Bolivia after going into exile in Mexico and Argentina. Photo: AFP

For the minister, the report was not part of an agreement signed between the Bolivian state and the agency and, “worse still,” the final report was published in December 2019, after the deadline.

Previously, Lima had anticipated the possibility of taking legal action against Almagro, in the face of what it considers to be “persistent interference actions” in the country and as a result of its statements about the alleged electoral fraud of 2019. As explained, the secretary general of the OAS is a “political actor” that, if he can be prosecuted, “it will be.”

Thus, the official said that he expects him to be held accountable for the “gravity of their claims and irresponsibility” That was the report made by the organization.

The OAS recently proposed the creation of an international commission to investigate corruption cases in Bolivia from the Morales government to the present, including the period of Jeanine Áñez.

On the other hand, the organization questioned the Bolivian judicial system and affirmed that there are no guarantees of a “fair” trial, of “impartiality or due process” against the now former high-ranking government officials.

Almagro’s statements are a new attack on democracy: they deny Áñez’s self-proclamation, the massacres, the 1,500 illegal detentions, persecution and corruption in a pandemic, which is a crime against humanity. The struggle of the humble people cannot be ignored. – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) March 16, 2021

Morales, for his part, accused Almagro of committing crimes against humanity. “He never spoke for the 36 murders, the more than 800 injured, the 1,500 illegally detained and the hundred persecuted, “he said on his Twitter account.

AFG