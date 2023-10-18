Maple vs. Morales



La Paz, Bolivia – The president of Bolivia Luis Arce stated: “We are not cowards or traitors.” This after closing ranks with the main union, social and peasant organizations in the country in a massive town hall to reject the validity of a congress of his party, the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), which recently proclaimed former president Evo Morales as the sole candidate for the 2025 elections.

“We always comply with our social organizations. Sisters and brothers, we are neither cowards nor traitors. We will always respect our social organizations, which is the organized people, it is the people who are here united,” said Arce, after receiving from social leaders a “political manifesto” with 19 resolutions approved by the council in the city of El Alto, neighboring Peace.

Among the resolutions of the council, the lack of knowledge of the “Lauca Ñ event for being a betrayal of social organizations” and the announcement of a call “to the true congress of the MAS at the head of the social and union organizations of the Bolivian people” stand out.

Morales was proclaimed precisely at the congress of the ruling party held two weeks ago in the Chapareña town of Lauca Ñ and where the expulsion of Arce’s party was also decided, but the full validation of that event is still under the analysis of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal ( TSE).

Likewise, the council demanded that the Executive form “a social cabinet with active participation of the social organizations of the Bolivian people in public management” and announced the formation of a Transitory Political Commission made up of social and union organizations “for the preparation of a Political Thesis that defines in consensus the political horizon” of the country.

Unions and indigenous people participate in a town hall convened by pro-government militants of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) in El Alto, Bolivia, on October 17, 2023. AFP – AIZAR RALDES

Among the resolutions that were approved by acclamation, there is also the request to adjust the cabinet with authorities that “do not sabotage the government, do not rob the people,” in addition to “banishing corruption and bureaucracy” and “deepening the fight against drug trafficking by identifying and punishing the real drug traffickers in an exemplary manner,” and “strengthening the fight against smuggling.”

In a brief speech, Arce promised to comply with the demands of the council, which is one of the mechanisms of democratic participation recognized in the Political Constitution of the State, although, according to “evista” leaders, it could not be applied to the MAS party event. .

Arce will continue the fight “with humility”

The president also said that with the “humility” that characterizes him he will continue in the fight and announced that with today’s act he begins to “rebuild the process of change,” which is what Morales always called the reforms he applied in Bolivia since the 2006.

Previously, the top leader of the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), the miner Juan Carlos Huarachi, highlighted that the town hall was “to strengthen the management of the new political figures, who are Lucho and David,” in reference to Arce and the vice president. , David Choquehuanca.

“Today, whether you like it or not, and it must be said from here: the political instrument and this process of change is led by Lucho and David,” Huarachi insisted, applauded by the crowd, among which there were sectors of public officials.

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora greets his supporters before a municipal assembly called by pro-government militants of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) in El Alto, Bolivia, on October 17, 2023. AFP – AIZAR RALDES

Other social leaders also expressed their support for Arce and criticized Morales by blaming him for the fractured situation in which the MAS finds itself, the most important party in Bolivia in the last two decades, but which is going through a deep crisis due to the dispute between the two leaders for the candidacy for the 2025 elections.

Morales was president in three terms, between 2006 and 2019, but he resigned his mandate during a political crisis that last year caused by social protests against a failed re-election due to allegations of fraud, although the former president insists that a coup was brewing. of State.

Arce was elected in 2020, brought the MAS back to power and aspires to re-election in 2025, but has been cautious in not confirming it publicly, arguing that he is focused on management.

Evo Morales: “Will the government pay attention to the specifications of its own council?”

On his X account, formerly Twitter, Evo Morales asked if Arce will comply with the council’s demands.

Among the conclusions of the council we find some coincidences, we agree that changes are urgently needed in the cabinet and the way in which it governs, that we must fight against drug trafficking, corruption and smuggling. Will the government pay attention to… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) October 17, 2023



“Among the conclusions of the council we find some coincidences, we agree that changes are urgently needed in the cabinet and the way in which it governs, that we must fight against drug trafficking, against corruption and against smuggling. Will the government pay attention to the statement from his own Cabildo?” asked the former president.

Furthermore, the political leader said that “there was no sincerity” on Arce’s part when he thanked him for having been invited to the town hall, since “the rally was financed by the government, with the participation of many officials and leaders or mayors pressured by their projects.” .

Morales also regretted that “nothing has been said about the absence of dollars, the drought or the economy.”

For her part, former Minister of Productive Development Teresa Morales, who is from the “evista” sector, told France 24 that the decisions of the council are not binding on the structure of the MAS, and that only the TSE can rule on the validity of the Lauca Ñ congress.

“The council also has no option, nor competence to call a new MAS congress,” he added.

Regarding the demand for the inclusion of social leaders in the cabinet, the former minister pointed out that “surely” the leaders who have participated in the event “want a piece of the government’s cake, but we do not know if Luis Arce will be able to comply.”

The El Alto town hall became another milestone in the dispute between the “evista” and “arcista” factions in the MAS, in a fight that in recent weeks has included complaints against President Arce’s son, Marcelo Arce Mosqueira, for some audios about conversations about supposed business deals with lithium, but which the aforementioned has rejected and submitted to a possible investigation.