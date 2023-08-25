Bolivian President Arce said that the country wants to join the BRICS as soon as possible

La Paz welcomes the expansion of the list of BRICS countries and wants to join the association in the future. This was stated by Bolivian President Luis Arce. RIA News.

“I think that more countries in the bloc mean greater economic opportunities, this is evidence that the bloc is successful,” Arce explained his position.

The BRICS leaders agreed to admit six new members, inviting Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. They will become full-fledged members of the association from January 1, 2024, and in this capacity they will take part in the next summit.

Earlier, the US State Department commented on the plans of the BRICS to accept new members. They believe that countries have the right to independently choose partners and associations. The European Union noted that they do not develop direct contacts with the association in any way.