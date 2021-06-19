The game between Chile and Bolivia was full of rhythm, spaces and occasions that almost did not end in a goal. Despite the short result of 1-0 in favor of La Roja, the goals could fall from one side or the other so that the final score at the end of 90 ‘was more bulky. Two factors were added so that this did not end up happening. In the first place the lack of effectiveness by the internationals of both teams, and secondly by the good level shown under the sticks of Claudio Bravo in Chile and Lampe in Bolivia.

Now, in the Bolivian team there were prominent figures in the offensive section and when The green had the ball. Several players managed to stand out to generate danger on the rival goal and make dangerous situations happen on occasion. Despite the fact that the Bolivian team is missing Marcelo Martins, who has meant not having his figure on the pitch at the moment, three players took the reins of the team to seek to score against Chile. Proving, in this way, that despite the difference in quality with respect to other teams, Bolivia has players that go beyond the captain.

Erwin Saavedra, Ramiro Vaca and Jeyson Chura were those three footballers. Those who most nurtured The green in attack, and those who managed to annoy the Chilean defense. Despite not scoring any goals, they threatened in the rival field and their participation was essential to add chances. In a context of the Copa América in which not all the players are showing a physical background with which to endure well throughout the matchesHaving players who take advantage of the weakest moments can make a difference. And although the scoreboard for Bolivia did not change, it did show that it had arguments to believe in it soon.

Saavedra (1996), Vaca (1999) and Chura (2002) were very active while on the pitch. All three were substituted in different minutes, but it was not a problem for them to stand out. Saavedra, who was substituted in 78 ‘, accumulated three shots on goal for his team (the most in Bolivia), showing himself precise and fine in his interventions. Chura, substituted in the 60th minute, also accumulated actions to help his teammates, being the player who had the most ball disputes with 10 (although he only won 30%). Cow, in the center of the field, covered a lot of field and reached positions in rival field to look into the area. Substituted in the 90 ‘, he was the Bolivian player who gave the most passes with a total of 62 (34 of them in the rival field).

Despite the fact that after two days the news stopped Bolivia They are not the most positive for the two defeats harvested, La Verde has arguments to continue fighting from inferiority. Uruguay and Argentina will be the next stops.