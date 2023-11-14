After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Bolivia and Peru will face each other on date 5 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Bolivia-Peru played?
Date: Thursday, November 16
Location: La Paz, Bolivia
Stadium: Hernando Siles
Schedule: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 14:00 in Mexico
Referee: Guillermo Guerrero Alcívar
How can you see Bolivia-Peru?
In Peruvian territory, the transmission will be carried out by the Latina Televisión and Movistar Deportes signals. In Argentina, it will be supervised by TyC Sports.
What is the latest news from Bolivia?
Marcelo Moreno Martins announced that he will retire from the Bolivian national team. His last matches will be vs. Peru and Uruguay. He is his country’s all-time top scorer (31) and the 3rd top scorer in the South American Qualifiers (22), behind Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi. It will be the debut of Brazilian coach Antonio Carlos Zago in charge of the “Green”, which is last in the qualifying classification with four defeats. Jaume Cuéllar, from Barcelona B, and Danny Bejarano, who plays football in Cyprus, will miss Bolivia’s next qualifying matches.
What is the latest news from Peru?
Juan Reynoso’s team is already working with the majority of those called up to face the decisive match against Bolivia in La Paz for the fifth day of the continental competition.
Possible formations
Bolivia: Guillermo Viscarra, Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín, Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Moisés Villarroel, Victor Abrego, Marcelo Moreno Martins.
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Andy Polo, André Carrillo, Franco Zanelatto, Paolo Guerrero
Forecast
Although Bolivia arrives at a worse time after the dismissal of its coach Gustavo Costas, it is a favorite for playing at altitude. I think Peru will achieve a great victory, 1 to 0.
