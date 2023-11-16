Bolivia and Peru They will face each other this Thursday at the 3,650 meters of altitude in La Paz, each team with the mission of adding the three points in dispute and escaping the last place in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

La Verde applied a change of course with the incorporation of the Brazilian coach a couple of weeks ago Antonio Carlos Zago that replaces the Argentine Gustavo Costas, ceased due to poor results in the first four rounds of the tie.

(Copa Colombia final, in a draw: Millonarios made two errors and Nacional equalized)

(Chilling difference! This is the price of the payrolls of Colombia and Brazil)

The side Roberto Carlos Fernandezfrom the Russian FC Baltika, stated that with the arrival of Zago to the bench they seek to “change the image that Bolivia showed in the previous matches” and recover the team’s authority at the Hernando Siles stadium.

Follow the game here

.