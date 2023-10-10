Cristian Garay, the referee for Thursday’s Bolivia-Ecuador match, was sanctioned in the middle of this year by the Chilean National Professional Football Association. The referee dismissed the VAR warning in the controversial taking of a penalty kick during the duel between Everton and Unión… pic.twitter.com/qE5jT2dj1E

— Mr OFFSIDER (@MrOFFSIDER) October 9, 2023