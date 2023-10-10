After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Bolivia and Ecuador will face each other on date 3 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Bolivia-Ecuador played?
Date: Thursday, October 12
Location: La Paz, Bolivia
Stadium: Hernando Siles
Hours: 02:00 in Spain, 20:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 18:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17:00 in Mexico
Referee: Cristian Garay
How can you see the Bolivia-Ecuador?
Peru: ATV (Channel 9), América TV (Channel 4) and Movistar Deportes (003 and 703 HD)
Chile: Chilevision, Mega and Paramount+
Colombia: Caracol TV
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports, TyC Sports and Public TV
Paraguay: GEN
Venezuela: ByM Sport, SimpleTV and Venevisión
Brazil: Globe
What is the latest news from Bolivia?
Forward Marcelo Moreno Martins, currently at Independiente del Valle, leads the Bolivian squad, which includes the returns of Ramiro Vaca and Henry Vaca. The local tournament had been suspended due to allegations of corruption and match-fixing. However, after a month without competition, the championship resumed on October 3.
What is the latest news from Ecuador?
Ecuador began the Qualifiers with -3 points, and will seek its second consecutive victory after beating Uruguay 2-1. Despite that victory, the Ecuadorian team did not add points in the standings due to the sanction imposed by FIFA for the Byron Castillo case. Ecuador had a 3-point deduction, and with the victory over Uruguay, it settled that outstanding debt.
Possible alignments
Bolivia: Guillermo Viscarra; Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo, Luis Haquín; Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita; Victor Abrego and Marcelo Martins.
Ecuador: Galindez; Hurtado, Arboleda, Torres, Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Cifuentes, Gruezo, Caicedo; Silver and Valencia
Forecast
Ecuador will win 2 to 0, playing on the counterattack.
#Bolivia #Ecuador #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Qualifiers