After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Bolivia and Argentina They will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Bolivia vs Argentina played?
Date: Tuesday, September 12
Location: La Paz, Bolivia
Stadium: Hernando Siles Stadium
Schedule: 17:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 15:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Esteban Ostojich
How can you watch Bolivia vs Argentina?
In Argentina, the commitment can be seen through TyC Sports and Public TV. For the first you need to have a cable contract, while TVP is an over-the-air channel.
What is the latest news from Bolivia?
The Bolivian team is led by Argentine Gustavo Costas, who does not think about making changes to the initial team that took the field in the heavy defeat against Brazil, 5 to 1. They have no suspensions or injuries.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
The Argentine team arrived yesterday directly to La Paz, 3,625 meters above sea level. He will train in the afternoon at The Strongest grounds and there Lionel Scaloni will begin to define the eleven, which will depend a lot on the adaptation of the footballers to the feared height.
The big question is whether Lionel Messi, a 36-year-old world star who has been suffering the wear and tear of a very busy schedule with his club, Inter Miami, will play.
Possible formations
Bolivia: Viscarra; Quinteros, Fernández, Medina, Jusino; Suárez, Bejarano, Céspedes, Arrascaita, Villamil; Moreno Martins
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes or Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María or Lionel Messi, Di María or Nicolás González and Lautaro Martínez or Julián Álvarez.
Forecast
Argentina will win 2 to 0, with a double from Lautaro Martínez.
