Activity continues in the America’s Cup 2020 at the close of the group stage; Bolivia and Argentina will meet this Monday at the Pantanal Arena o’clock at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia is in the last place of group A and carries three defeats with him, so they have not added any points, so they come to this meeting without aspirations of qualifying for the next round, although they will seek to close their participation in the tournament in a good way.

Argentina -for its part- leads group A with seven units, product of two wins and a draw. Although the albiceleste already has their ticket in the quarterfinals, they will seek to close the group stage in good form, as they paint as candidates to take the title.

ALIGNMENTS

BOLIVIA

Lampe, Saavedra, Haquin, Jusino, Fernández, Justiniano, Chura, Vaca, Cespedes, Bejarano and Álvarez

ARGENTINA

Armani, Acuña, Martínez, Pezzella, Montiel, Palacios, Rodríguez, Gómez, Messi, Correa and Agüero