With the urgent need to achieve all three points for the first time in this Copa América of Brazil 2021, Bolivia and Uruguay They will meet this Thursday on the fourth date of the continental competition, looking to get out of the last places of the table in Group A.
The Bolivian team is last without units after two disputed matches, the team being eliminated from the area so far, while only one point above are the Charruas, who need the victory to forget about the possible sports role.
Date: Thursday, June 24
Brazil-Colombia: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Ecuador-Peru: date, time, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Schedule: 18.00 (Brazil time and Argentina), 23.00 (Spain), 16.00 (Mexico)
Where: Arena Pantanal Stadium, Cuiabá, Brazil
Referee: Alexis Herrera (Venezuela).
The game will be broadcast by DIRECTV SPORTS Y TyC Sports, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Luis Barboza, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, Roberto Fernández; Erwin Saavedra, Ramiro Vaca, Leonel Justiniano, Juan Carlos Arce; Jeyson Chura and Gilbert Álvarez or Marcelo Moreno Martins. DT: César Farías.
Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Giovanni González, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani. DT: Oscar Washington Tabárez.
It will be a forwards game … although it has not yet been confirmed if Moreno Martins will go from the start in Bolivia, after recovering from the coronavirus, everything seems to indicate that he will be present since Farías’ team urgently needs him, although the Suárez duo -Cavani will need to be on because Tabárez’s men want to forget the chance of not qualifying for the quarterfinals and for that they need the victory. Result: Bolivia 1-2 Uruguay (Martins; Suárez -2-).
