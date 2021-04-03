Three officials in charge of the custody of 500 vaccines against the coronavirus were detained in the Amazon department of Beni, Bolivia, for the stealing the doses which were later returned by “hooded men”.

“They have proceeded to the apprehension of three civil servants of the Departmental Health Service, who were responsible for the handling of these doses,” the departmental prosecutor of Beni, Ruthiar Vásquez, informed EFE.

The three officials were in charge of guarding these doses in a health center in the Bolivian town of Guayaramerín, near the border with Brazil, from where 500 vaccines disappeared last Thursday.

We inform the Bolivian people that we have found the people who seized the vaccines for the # Covid19 in #Beni. And at this moment, the respective measures are being taken. pic.twitter.com/fJtSBeJNi4 – Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC) April 2, 2021

The three officials were accused of attack against public health and theftsaid Vasquez.

The departmental prosecutor indicated that raids, they also took statements of other officials to clarify the case that is still under investigation and that is now awaiting the hearing of precautionary measures of the three women.

The vaccines disappeared last Thursday from the Los Almendros health center, in Guayaramerín, and upon realizing the fact, those in charge of the local health network reported the situation to the Special Force to Fight Crime.

That same day, the Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, reported through his social networks that they found “the people who seized the vaccines” and that “the respective measures are being taken.”

Maicol Borches, coordinator of the Guayaramerín Health Network in Bolivia.

Vásquez said that the vaccines “were left by two hooded men” near the health center where they stole and then “they proceeded to flee.”

All vaccines they were returned, but they cannot be used because it is unknown if the cold chain was maintained and if they were treated properly, the coordinator of the Guayaramerín Health Network, Maicol Borches, informed the media.

Alert for the Manaos strain

The Bolivian Government intensifies the vaccination of the inhabitants of localities bordering Brazil to avoid cases with the new variant of Manaus, coming from that country.

The closure of borders with Brazil was also determined from this Friday for a period of seven days, although the border crossing will be opened for three hours.

Bolivia accumulates 273,947 confirmed cases and 12,305 deaths since the first contagion was identified in March of last year.

