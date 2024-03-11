Three months after the start of the rainy season in Bolivia, the Mayor's Office of La Paz, the country's political capital, had to declare a “state of municipal emergency” on Sunday, March 10, with the aim of the national government mobilizing aid. for the region. The Executive estimates that since November the rains have caused the death of 49 people, affected 10,931 families and affected another 28,883.

It is “losing everything in a minute,” Edgar Villa, a resident of the Achumani neighborhood south of La Paz, told the EFE news agency after the rising river destroyed half of his home.

“I believe that if it continues to rain, my entire house, my entire property, will be gone,” he expressed, worried, among the rubble left by the torrential rains.

The rainfall last weekend, which mainly affected the department of La Paz, and its capital of the same name, broke the records of the last 30 years, according to the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi), which attributed the intensity of the rains to the El Niño phenomenon.

A person walks through the mud inside a house after the river flooded in the Achumani neighborhood, in La Paz, Bolivia, on March 9, 2024. © REUTERS – Claudia Morales

In addition to the floods, the storm has caused water and electricity cuts, plus the closure of bridges and roads in different neighborhoods of the cityleaving them incommunicado.

The Municipal Council of La Paz approved by an absolute majority the declaration of the state of emergency, thus activating aid at the government level.

President Luis Arce announced on March 11 the activation of an Emergency Plan “to immediately intervene and clean all the debris in the affected areas, rehabilitate the roads and put basic services into operation.”

Arce promised to send heavy machinery, as well as 3,000 soldiers to deal with the situation in La Paz, while residents build barriers to prevent water from entering their homes.







The main rivers of La Paz converge in the southern area, making it particularly vulnerable to flooding. The municipality is crossed by a total of 364 rivers, tributaries and streams, which descend from the mountains.

The “complex” geographical situation of the municipality worries the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, as he expressed, and declared on public television on Sunday that “the forecasts are not encouraging at all.”

In parallel, on Sunday, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean announced the donation of $250,000 to Bolivia “to assist with humanitarian aid efforts in the face of the devastating floods that are affecting the country.”

The inhabitants of Cobija begin to return to their homes

The city of Cobija, in the Amazon department of Pando, for which Senamhi also issued a red alert, was flooded two weeks ago due to the overflowing of the Acre River.



People leave their homes after the Acre River increased its flow in Cobija, Bolivia, on February 26, 2024. © (EPA) EFE – Stringer

The water in the river rose more than 16.5 meters, declared Mayor Ana Lucía Reis, surpassing the record of 15 meters in 2015.

The flood left 1,198 families affected in Cobija, who had to evacuate the city to shelters set up to respond to the disaster. As the water goes down, some of the residents decide to return to their homes to try to save their belongings.

“Some families returned, but we are always asking for a little patience, for the heavy machinery to come in to remove the mud, for the motor pumps to come in to clean, we understand that people are in a hurry to return home,” said Ana Lucía. Reis to EFE.

The mayor indicated that the objective of the cleaning work after the flood is to reduce the risk of diseases derived from the mixing of river water with wastewater. “But it's a long process,” she declared.

With EFE and AFP