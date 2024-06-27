In Bolivia, calm has returned after the military uprising on Wednesday, June 26. The visible leader of the insurrection, former commander Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested and the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for up to 20 years in prison. The military officer insinuated without proof that the operation had been coordinated at the request of President Luis Arce. The president appointed a new Army leadership and thanked all those who respected the constitutional order; his government denied any involvement in the events.

