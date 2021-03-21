The situation of the former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, and two of her imprisoned former ministers was complicated when a judge ruled this Saturday extend from four to six months his preventive detention issued a week ago.

Judge Willy Arias decided to “confirm” the resolution that a few days ago determined the preventive detention of the former head of state and her former ministers “with the modification that the period of preventive detention is determined to six months” initially ordered.

The legal basis that was exposed during a virtual hearing that lasted several hours is the “expansion” of the obstruction and leakage risks That was presented by the representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Government and the Attorney General’s Office of the country.

The verdict arose as a result of an appeal that Añez’s defense raised the disposition of preventive detention for accusations of sedition and terrorism known as the “coup d’état” case during the political crisis that Bolivia faced in 2019.

“We are not surprised” the decision to extend Áñez’s preventive detention, assured Luis Guillén, one of the lawyers of the former interim president, during an appearance before the media.

The lawyer admitted that these processes “have a long duration” and that in a certain way they become “tortuous” throughout the process that must be followed within the framework of the investigation.

Protesters hold a protest in front of the Special Force to Fight Crime where the hearing of precautionary measures of the former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, is held.

Guillén maintained that what remains is to “comply with all the stages” of the procedure, although he regretted “the simple syndication” that the Prosecutor’s Office has made against Áñez since he considered that there is no “association on the facts” for which he is accused the ex-president branded as “de facto” by the Government.

Transfer to another prison



The day began with the tension caused by the sudden transfer of Áñez this morning to another prison in La Paz under the argument that there he would have the necessary equipment to monitor his health.

For several days, Áñez’s lawyers and his relatives have sought authorization for his transfer to a clinic in La Paz because he suffers from hypertension and that his blood pressure had increased, arguing that “your health is at risk” for possible complications.

A court validated this request last Friday but then there was a change in the provision for which it was considered that specialists from the Institute of Forensic Investigations (Idif) made that assessment.

“They took me out telling me that I was going to the clinic,” Áñez told the media this morning upon arrival at his new destination, the La Paz prison in Miraflores.

During the day, the ex-president received a visit from United Nations Human Rights representatives and one of the owners of a prestigious clinic in La Paz who offered medical support due to the refusal to go to a medical center.

Call to defend democracy



This Saturday also transcended the invitation made by the Civic Committee for Santa Cruz, one of the main opposition civil organizations, to several of the authorities recently elected in the subnational elections to attend a meeting set for this coming Monday morning.

This assembly bears the title of “National Emergency Meeting in Defense of Democracy and Against Political Persecution” and is motivated by the latest arrests of former national authorities and various military leaders due to the process known as the “coup d’état.”

Among those summoned are the elected mayor of El Alto and former president of the Senate, Eva Copa, the elected mayor of La Paz, Iván Arias, the elected mayor of Cochabamba, Manfred Reyes Villa, and some candidates who must participate in the second round of the elections. Governments such as Chuquisaca and Tarija.

Añez has been in detention for more than a week.

The process called “coup” has as its plaintiff former legislator Lidia Patty and as witnesses former President Evo Morales, former President of the Senate Adriana Salvatierra, former Minister Juan Ramón Quintana among other former government officials of the former president, as referred to at the hearing.

Among the main defendants are the former civic leader and elected governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, former interim government ministers as well as other former military and police chiefs who allegedly collaborated for Áñez to assume the Presidency after Morales’ resignation.

Source: EFE