Bolivia | The leading trio suspected of the failed coup were imprisoned for six months

in Bolivia the judge has ordered the three suspected leaders of the failed coup to be imprisoned for six months, says the prosecutor Cesar Siles.

According to the prosecutor, one of the prisoners is a general Juan José Zúñigawho is said to have led the coup attempt.

“This pretrial detention ordered by the judge undoubtedly sets a precedent and is a good signal for the progress of the investigation,” said Siles.

The trio of officers are accused of involvement in armed rebellion and terrorism and could face up to 20 years in prison, Siles said on state television.

A couple of dozen people were arrested in connection with the coup attempt. Among those arrested are, for example, active and retired military personnel.

On Wednesday, the police arrested those suspected of participating in the coup attempt.

Zunigan military forces under command gathered with tanks outside government buildings in the country’s administrative capital, La Paz, on Wednesday.

One of the tanks tried to break the door of the presidential palace. Zuniga said his goal was to “reorganize democracy” in Bolivia.

The country’s government showed the country’s president on television Luis Arcen and Zuniga’s conversation at the doors of the presidential palace, during which the president ordered the general to withdraw his troops. Zuniga replied in the negative, but left the presidential palace a few minutes later.

General Zuniga gave the coup attempt an unusual twist when he told reporters that Arce had ordered a staged uprising, responding to which would make the president look strong and boost his popularity.

However, Arce denied Zuniga’s allegations.

“How can you order or plan a coup against yourself,” he told reporters.

Coup attempt was widely condemned in, for example, Spain, the United States and all of Latin America

In recent weeks, Bolivia has been shaken by the economic crisis caused by the decline in gas production. The country has been forced to reduce fuel imports and dollars are low, which has triggered protests by traders’ and truckers’ unions.

Bolivia is deeply divided after years of political instability. The ruling MAS party is torn by an internal conflict between Arce’s supporters and his former mentor, ex-president Evo Morales between.