The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Bolivia confirmed this Friday, December 22, the 10-year prison sentence of former interim president Jeanine Áñez for the case related to her tumultuous arrival to power in 2019 in the midst of a deep political crisis. Despite attempts to annul the conviction, the TSJ declared the appeal presented by the former president's lawyers “unfounded.”

The process is linked to Áñez's arrival to power in 2019, when Bolivia experienced a deep political crisis, and was formulated by the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of the Interior and the State Attorney General's Office.

The decision of the TSJ, which initially convicted the former interim president in June 2022, is based on the argument that he assumed the Presidency irregularly after the resignation of Evo Morales.

The defense sought to overturn the conviction through an appeal. One that was declared “unfounded” by the court. According to what one of Áñez's lawyers told EFE, it was “the last instance” to which one could resort to annul the conviction.

However, he assured that there are still “different resources that can be filed, such as an extraordinary review of the sentence and protections against the same resolution.” Among these possibilities would also be resorting to international bodies.

The ruling of the TSJ caused mixed reactions in Bolivia. Pro-government forces celebrated the decision, while the opposition and some sectors of society expressed concern about the validity of the legal process and the situation of democracy in the country.

“Irregularities” and other judicial processes

Áñez's lawyers criticized the alleged irregularities surrounding the process. One of these – highlighted by Guillén – is that the TSJ did not adequately address key elements, such as the power vacuum that existed during the 2019 crisis.

And it is precisely Áñez who argues that she assumed the Presidency as second vice president of the Senate in the absence of authorities and the context of political volatility.

Archive photo. Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Añez, left, poses for a photo after promulgating a law to hold new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. © Juan Karita / AP

According to the lawyer, the ruling was limited to mentioning that the process of resignations of authorities must be approved by the Legislative Assembly, something that did not happen in the 2019 crisis. An aspect that, Guillén argued, would occur if “the State is functioning “normally.”

For now we see that it is a sentence that violates rights and that is not rooted in our legal guidelines

The sentence is added to Áñez's preventive detention since March 2021 for another case related to the 'coup d'état I'. This is the process that investigates those allegedly involved with the so-called “coup d'état” against the government of then President Evo Morales.

Specifically, Áñez has been accused of sedition, terrorism and conspiracy. Some accusations that the former interim president denies. In addition, she faces at least seven other judicial proceedings in the ordinary courts.

