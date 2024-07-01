The Bolivian government summoned the Argentine ambassador to the country, Marcelo Massoni, on Monday (1st) to express “strong repudiation” of a note from the government of Javier Milei, which accused his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, of making a “false accusation of a coup” last week.

La Paz also summoned the Bolivian ambassador to Argentina, Ramiro Tapia, for consultations.

Last week, after being arrested, General Juan José Zúñiga, former commander general of the Bolivian Armed Forces who led a military mobilization that surrounded the Bolivian Executive headquarters, said that the movement had actually been planned by Arce to increase his popularity.

On Sunday night (30), the Argentine presidency released a statement in which it said it “repudiated” the “false accusation of a coup d’état made by the Bolivian government on Wednesday, June 26, and confirmed as fraudulent to date”.

“Thanks to the intelligence reports, the National Government remained calm and serene in the face of the reported events. The report released was hardly plausible and the arguments did not fit into the socio-political context of the Latin American country. The political party in power controls the Legislative Branch, the Judiciary Branch, the Executive Branch and the Armed Forces,” the statement added.

“Bolivian democracy has been in danger for some time. Not because of a military coup, but because historically socialist governments have led to dictatorships. There are many examples: Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, North Korea,” the Milei government said.

“Bolivia currently has more than 200 political prisoners, including former interim president Jeanine Áñez Chávez and the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho Vaca,” the Argentine presidency said in the statement.

On Monday, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a note about the recall of ambassadors.

“In this context, misinformed and biased statements about the possible existence of political prisoners, or the possibility of the non-existence of a failed military coup d’état, constitute excessive and unacceptable denialism, which is why we invite you to inform yourselves and act within the framework of the principles of respect for sovereignty and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other States, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and International Law,” the statement said.

The ministry said that “peaceful coexistence and fraternity between our peoples must never be disturbed by petty interests and fascist ideologies.”

“The Bolivian-Argentine friendship is historic, so we are grateful for the thousands of voices from Argentina that condemned the failed military coup in Bolivia, as well as expressed their solidarity and support for the Bolivian government,” said the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.