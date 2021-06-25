Cuiaba (DPA)

The Uruguay national football team got rid of its depression in the South American Nations Cup “Copa America”, which is currently being held in Brazil, and achieved its first victory in the tournament with a precious 2-0 victory over its Bolivian counterpart, in the fourth round of the first group matches in the first round of the tournament.

Uruguay scored three expensive points, raising its score to four points and advancing to third place, one point behind Chile, and one point ahead of Paraguay.

With this victory, Uruguay booked a place for themselves in the quarter-finals of the tournament, regardless of the result of their last match in the group against Paraguay.

On the other hand, the Bolivian team suffered a third defeat in a row to remain without a score of points at the bottom of the group. Uruguay ended the first half with a goal of friendly fire, as Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lambi scored by mistake in his team’s goal in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Edinson Cavani scored the second goal for Uruguay in the 79th minute. Uruguay suffered in the first half, but the Bolivian goalkeeper Lambi gave Uruguay an important lead, minutes before the end of the first half.

Uruguay took advantage of this progress and took control of the game in the second half, and scored the second goal also minutes before the end of the half, after Cavani succeeded in compensating his team for the many opportunities he missed in the meeting, including an opportunity in the middle of the first half he failed to take advantage of after a good intervention from Lampy.

Jairo Quinteros tried to clear the ball after a crawling pass played by Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, but the ball hit goalkeeper Lambi and entered the net to be the goal of progress.

And Uruguay lost chances in the second half, especially through Cavani and Suarez. On the other hand, Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved a dangerous shot from Ramiro Vaca.

Despite winning and qualifying for the quarter-finals, Uruguay has not yet presented in the current tournament what suits it and the names of its great stars.