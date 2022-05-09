A university assembly ended this Monday with four dead students and 70 wounded in Bolivia, after one of the attendees detonated a grenade tear gas causing a stampede, reported the rector and a police chief.

“We have confirmed four dead people, they have told us that there are 70 injured and five in intensive care,” reported the prosecutor of the Andean region of Potosí (southeast), Roxana Choque.

This Monday morning, a student assembly was scheduled to be held to approve a call for elections of representatives for the period 2022-2025, said the rector of the Tomás Frías de Potosí Autonomous University, Pedro López.

The director assured that, in accordance with the regulations, it was a “completely student” activity, but that “it has triggered a disaster” due to a “criminal act”.

In some images that spread through social networks and various media, a crowd of students is seen trying to escape from a cloud of gas inside a coliseum of the University of Potosí.

In an appearance before the media, the departmental commander of the Potosí Police, Bernardo Ignaldo, assured that the tragedy occurred when someone “activated a gas grenade that produced an avalanche” inside the university coliseum and that it was the cause of the deaths.

Neither the Police nor the Rectorate of the university have confirmed the identity of the fatal victims of the event, nor has it been established to which career they belong, although various media have asserted that the deceased may be four.

We are making a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can act in the most rigorous and harshest way to clarify this fact. See also Link - Bolivia: the path of a political crisis that polarizes the country

In La Paz, the general commander of the Police, Jhony Aguilera, reported that an autopsy is being carried out on the bodies of the victims to establish the cause of death and whether it is due to gas poisoning or the blows received while trying to Leave the place.

The statements of some witnesses to the local media have also not been able to establish whether the gas device was activated from inside or outside the university coliseum.

“We are making a formal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office so that it can act in the most rigorous and harshest way to be able to clarify this fact,” the rector remarked.

The Police have indicated that together with the aid that was granted to those affected, the investigation has also been activated to identify those responsible for these events and that “in the next few hours the results will be given.”

In March of last year, a similar event occurred at the Public University of El Alto (Upea), a neighboring city of La Paz, in which four students died after falling into the void after a riot that overcame the protective barriers of a fourth floor. in a pavilion.

That fact triggered criticism and complaints about university representations as well as the systems used by leaders to force students to participate in these assemblies under threats of deductions of points in their academic record.

