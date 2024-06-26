Bolivia | Soldiers move in front of the Bolivian presidential palace: this is the situation right now

Bolivia|The embittered general is accused of a coup attempt – he himself talks about the “reorganization” of democracy.

Bolivian A military group briefly occupied the country’s capital La Paz’s central square, Plaza Murillo, on Wednesday, and an armored vehicle bombarded the gate of the Presidential Palace.

There seems to be a general behind the business Juan Jose Zuniga, who, according to the Reuters news agency, had just been fired after he intervened in a political debate this week. For example, the general had threatened the former president Evo Morales with arrest if he still aspires to office.

Morales stepped down in November 2019 after losing, among other things, the support of the armed forces amid widespread unrest. He wants to run again in next year’s elections.

“Armed Forces the purpose is to make our democracy real so that the same people do not lead the countries for 30-40 years,” Zuniga, still in uniform, declared, according to the AFP news agency.

“We will get new ministers because this cannot continue. Things will definitely change. Humiliation of the army must stop,” he told a local TV station, according to Reuters news agency.

At the same time, he stated that he was a leftist Luis Arcea as the legitimate president of the country “for the time being”.

Zuniga visited the presidential palace, where President Arce personally demanded that he withdraw, stating that this was an order.

At the same time, troops loyal to the president and demonstrators flooded the place. Tear gas canisters were thrown between the parties.

Demonstrators and tear gas in the center of La Paz, the capital of Bolivia.

It was known in advance that Arce would name a new leadership in the army that same afternoon. This is what happened after the meeting with Zuniga as the president’s supporters cheered.

The new commander of the army José Wilson Sánchez repeated the President’s order for the dispersal of the troops. “Nobody wants to see this kind of thing on our streets,” he said.

According to the Reuters news agency, Zuniga’s military force began withdrawing on Thursday morning Finnish time.

At the same time, forces loyal to the president appeared to be adding barriers around the presidential palace in case the unrest escalated.

The actions of Zuniga’s military force were also heavily criticized by the country’s opposition.

The Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will open a criminal investigation into the suspected coup attempt by Zuniga and others involved.