According to a poll broadcast by the private channel Unitel, Luis Arce obtained 52.4% of the vote, against 31.5% for the former president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), 67 years old.

Luis Arce, the candidate of the left and dolphin of former head of state Evo Morales, won the presidential election in Bolivia on Sunday, October 18 in the first round with more than 52% of the vote, according to several exit polls .

The former Minister of the Economy, 57, is more than 20 points ahead of his main rival, the centrist Carlos Mesa, and ensures the return to power of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) after the resignation in November 2019 of Evo Morales, accused by the opposition of electoral fraud.

Bolivia “reconnected with democracy” said the winner during a press conference with his vice-president, David Choquehuanca. “We are going to work for all Bolivians, we are going to set up a government of national unity”, he added.

Acting President Jeanine Añez congratulated Luis Arce on his victory: “We don’t have an official tally yet, but according to the data we have, Mr. Arce and Mr. Choquehuanca won the elections.”, she said on Twitter (in Spanish).

According to a poll broadcast by the private channel Unitel, Luis Arce obtained 52.4% of the vote, against 31.5% for the former president Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), 67 years old. Another poll released by the Jubileo Catholic Foundation credits the left-wing candidate with 53% of the vote, against 30.8% for his rival.

From Argentina where he is a refugee, Evo Morales claimed victory for his party: “The MAS largely won the elections, including the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Arce is the president of Bolivia.”, he told the press in Buenos Aires where he lives, announcing his return “sooner or later” in the country. “My great wish is to return to Bolivia, to my region. It’s a question of time”, he added.