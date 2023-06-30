The Government of Luis Arce authorized two other companies, one Russian and one Chinese, to extract lithium from the Bolivian salt flats, which contain 21 million tons of the mineral, the largest brine reserve in the world. “We are not going to allow political issues to damage the economy of Bolivians. Today [29 de junio] we signed two important agreements with Uranium One Group JSC of Russia and Citic Guoan of China”, Arce wrote on a social network. He was alluding to the censorship of one of his ministers by a parliamentary front that included the traditional opposition and the “new opposition” made up of supporters of former President Evo Morales.

The companies with which Arce signed two agreements will invest 1,500 million dollars in the coming years and will join the Chinese consortium CBC (CATL, Brunp and CMOC), which was previously selected and will invest 1,400 million dollars in the exploitation of lithium . Uranium One and CBC will operate in two minor salt flats in the country’s southern altiplano, Pastos Grandes and Coipasa, respectively, while Citic Guoan will work in the northern area of ​​the Uyuni salt flat, the largest in Bolivia.

The goal is for each of the three plants to produce 25,000 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. It aspires to become, by 2025, the main supplier of this substance in South America, surpassing Chile, which currently produces 40,000 tons, and Argentina, which exports 6,000 tons per year.

At this moment, with the conventional brine evaporation method, Bolivia only produces 600 tons, after having made high state investments for more than a decade. According to the Government of Arce, this poor result was due to the method used to obtain lithium up to now. Instead, Uranium One, Citic Guoan and CBC are part of the group of six companies that the country shortlisted for their ability to operate the experimental “direct extraction” technology, on which today all expectations are placed. The method gets its name because it does without evaporation pools. Some experts are skeptical about this new technology and maintain that it is productively risky and environmentally questionable, since the volumes of water it needs to function are not known.

The possibility of foreign companies participating in the exploitation of lithium was closed by Bolivian legislation until 2018, when the Government of that time, chaired by Evo Morales, reached an agreement with the German company ACI Systems for the use of another technology with the that carbonate would not be produced, but lithium hydroxide (both substances are interchangeable and equally serve to create batteries). The agreement established that the chemical products that the German company sold would not pay royalties to the Potosí region, where the Uyuni salt flat is located; royalties would only apply to brines extracted from the salar. This clause triggered a harsh regional conflict against the government of Evo Morales, which began in June 2019 and converged with the national protests against this president due to the results of that year’s elections. Before falling, Morales canceled the agreement with ACI Systems to try to demobilize Potosí, but his decision had no effect. In the end, he had to resign and go into exile.

For this reason, the agreements that Arce is signing are considered a “window of opportunity” to normalize foreign direct investment in the lithium that Bolivia has in abundance. It is expected that in the coming days, after having completed a study of the smaller salt flats near Uyuni, which has already been quantified, the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy will announce that Bolivian lithium reserves are even greater.

The terms of the agreements with the contracting companies are not publicly known. This fact and the current percentage of royalties, which is 3%, are once again awakening the sensitivity of the population and the civic leaders of Potosí, very great due to the memory of the plunder of silver during the Colony. So Bolivia still has to face serious technical and political challenges to realize the dream of replacing its gas industry, which is running out, with the “white gold” from its salt flats.

