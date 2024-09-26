The Bolivian coach Oscar Villegas On Wednesday, the team called up 28 footballers, eight of whom are players who play for teams abroad, with the aim of “breaking the mold” in the matches against Colombia and Argentina for matchdays 9 and 10 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

On October 10, La Verde will play at home against the Colombians at the Municipal Stadium of El Alto, a neighboring city of La Paz, more than 4,000 meters above sea level, and five days later they will visit Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Villegas, in a contact with the media, said that in these two dates everything will depend on the proposal of Bolivia since the intention of the Verde is to continue in a “line of promotion” after what it showed in the two previous matches.

Colombia vs. Bolivia Photo:THE TIME/AFP

Bolivia is coming off a 4-0 win over Venezuela and a 1-2 away win over Chile, so its hopes of securing a place or playing in the play-offs are still intact.

“I think we are here to break some molds as we have done before,” said the 54-year-old coach.

Villegas chose eight ‘foreigners’ as his base, such as defender Luis Haquín, full-back Roberto Carlos Fernández, midfielders Adalid Terrazas, Miguel Terceros and Gabriel Villamil, as well as forwards Enzo Monteiro, Lucas Chávez and Carmelo Algarañaz.

Bolivia's Miguel Terceros controls the ball on Tuesday during a South American qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup between Chile and Bolivia at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium in Santiago (Chile). EFE/ Elvis González Photo:EFE

The coach also took as a basis for his list Several Bolivian league footballers who play at altitude such as Bolívar (6), Always Ready (6) and The Strongest (4).

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) indicated that the average age of those called up to face the matches against Colombia and Argentina is 23.8 years old, and that 13 players are 23 years old or younger.

In this regard, Villegas mentioned that the youngsters were called because “they are fit to play in the national team” and that “they can perform” adequately when they are called on the field. “What I want is for my players to enjoy being in the national team, as they have done, and not feel pressure,” he stressed.

Bolivia’s focus is on “playing a great match” and getting a win against Colombia, a rival they respect for its “credentials” as a finalist in the last Copa America and who recently beat Argentina.

In this list, Villegas did not call the goalkeeper Carlos Lampewho suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor midfielder Henry Vaca, also injured, as both are undergoing a recovery that will take several months.

The 28 Bolivians called up

TOPSHOT – Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Chile and Bolivia, at the National stadium in Santiago, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by Rodrigo ARANGUA / AFP) Photo:AFP

Archers: Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest), Bruno Poveda (Wilstermann) and Alejandro Torres (Oriente Petrolero).

Defenders: Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta-BRA), Pablo Vaca (Always Ready), Sebastian Alvarez (Oriente Petrolero), Marcelo Suarez (Always Ready) and Jose Sagredo (Bolívar).

Full-backs: Diego Medina (Always Ready), Yomar Rocha (Bolívar), Roberto Carlos Fernández (Akron Tolyatti-RUS) and Luis Paz (Bolívar).

Midfielders: Daniel Camacho (Universitario de Vinto), Victor Cuellar (The Strongest), Hector Cuellar (Always Ready), Ervin Vaca (Bolívar), Jeyson Chura (The Strongest), Robson Matheus (Always Ready), Adalid Terrazas (USM Alger- ARG), Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar), Miguel Terceros (Santos-BRA) and Gabriel Villamil (Liga de Quito-ECU).

Forwards: Enzo Monteiro (Santos-BRA), Lucas Chavez (Al Taawoun-ARA), Jose Martinez (Always Ready), John Velasquez (Bolívar), Bruno Miranda (The Strongest) and Carmelo Algarañaz (Kalamata-GRE).

