Bolivian President Luis Arce said the seizure was the “largest in history”; cargo was valued at US$526 million

A FELCN (Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking) of Bolivia announced this Friday (5 January 2024) the seizure of 8.7 tons of cocaine. The cargo, valued at US$526 million, would pass through Chile and was destined for the Netherlands.

The drug packages were found in Oruro, a city in western Bolivia. They were camouflaged in a shipment of 22 tons of wood, which left the city of Santa Cruz and was transported in a large truck.

Bolivian government minister Eduardo del Castillo stated told journalists that the police operation was carried out on December 30. The process was kept confidential until Friday (5th January) so as not to alert those involved. Four people were arrested.

In his account on X (formerly Twitter), the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, classified the cocaine seizure as the “greatest in history”. He further stated that the government's work “is achieving historic results in the fight against drug trafficking”.