“We denounce unauthorized movements of some units of the Bolivian Army.” The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, denounces an attempted coup d’état on uniform. “Democracy must be respected” adds Arce again on X.

We cannot allow, once again, coup attempts to take the lives of Bolivians” said the Bolivian president as reported by the local newspaper El Diario which reports on the entry of the army into the government headquarters. “We want to urge everyone to defend democracy”. “We denounce to the international community that a coup d’état against our democratically elected government is taking place in Bolivia” echoes Vice President David Choquehuanca.

The Bolivian Foreign Minister, Celinda Sosa, denounced to the international community the “irregular” mobilizations of army units which “threaten democracy, peace and security in the country”. Appeal responded to by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who expressed his condemnation of the EU for the “attempt to break the constitutional order in Bolivia”.

The general commander of the Bolivian army, Juan José Zuñiga, threatened the occupation of the seat of government with tanks, as reported by El Diario, citing several television videos with his threats.