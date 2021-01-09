Bolivia registered this Friday a new record of infections confirmed coronavirus in a single day in the country, which exceeded the peak reported almost six months ago.

Bolivian authorities accounted for 2,263 cases of the disease this Friday, in addition to 24 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The previous daily record was last July 18, when 2,036 contagions of the disease were registered and a flexible quarantine was in force ordered by the interim government of former president Jeanine Áñez.

According to the most recent report released by the Ministry of Health, the accumulated number is 9,328 deaths and 171,154 confirmed cases since March 2020, when the first infections of the disease were detected in Bolivia, a country with some eleven and a half million inhabitants.

Medical personnel carry out coronavirus tests in La Paz, Bolivia. AP Photo

The regions most affected by the pandemic are Santa Cruz, with 783 new infections; Peace, with 668, and Cochabamba, with 322.

The three departments are the most populated in Bolivia, while the new positive cases in the other six regions range between 19 and 164, according to the official report.

Bolivia is going through what many consider a second wave of infections of the new coronavirus with almost 2,000 cases per day, something that had not occurred since July and August of last year.

The progressive increase in infections was noticed since last December, when the Government of Luis Arce decided to lift the restrictions on the massive events that had been in force since March to reactivate the economy, a measure that will apply until this January 15.

The government of Luis Arce does not evaluate new restrictions in Bolivia, despite the alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Presidency photo

In the first days of the year, the Bolivian Executive announced the arrival of a first batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines by the end of the month and held coordination meetings with governors and mayors to address the situation.

In addition to the 5.2 million of Sputnik V, the government also said that it will have access to 2 million doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford from March, within the framework of the Covax device, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO ) and the Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI).

The Arce administration, which has been in office for two months this Friday, ruled out for the moment returning to strict confinement in order to protect the economy, although it decided on Wednesday to extend a restriction on flights from Europe which has been in force since last December 25.

The outbreak of the pandemic has resulted in the suspension of carnival celebrations in several Bolivian regions scheduled for the second week of February, including the famous Oruro Carnival, a World Heritage Site.

This Friday, Bolivia registered a new record of daily cases of coronavirus. Reuters photo

In addition, this Friday the government announced that the resumption of classes will not be in person.

“We are not going to develop face-to-face or blended activities as long as there is the risk of contagion, the prevalence of the Covid-19 disease. We are going to develop the distance education “or virtual, the Minister of Education, Adrián Quelca, informed in a press conference.

The 2021 school year is scheduled to open on next February 1.

He added that “we are not going to risk the lives of our children, adolescents and young people at any time, it is the government’s obligation to safeguard the fundamental right to health and life.”

With information from EFE and AFP