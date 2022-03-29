The Bolivian team is getting ready for this last challenge with the expectation that its captain Marcelo Martins Moreno remains the top scorer in the qualifiers, while an undefeated Brazil with a guaranteed pass to Qatar will arrive at that match in La Paz without Neymar or Vinicius Junior.

La Verde will say goodbye to its participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup by receiving the Brazilian team on Tuesday at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Pazat more than 3,600 meters of altitude on the last date of the South American qualifiers.

It may interest you: (Colombia Selection: the pact that would harm the playoff option)

This match also marks the dismissal of Venezuelan César Farías from the leadership of the Bolivian national team. for the unfavorable results in this tie.

The captain and historic scorer Marcelo Martins Moreno, who plays for the Paraguayan Cerro Porteño, He will focus in this last game on staying as the top scorer in the qualifiers in which he has 10 goals, above Neymar who has 8 and Lionel Messi with 7.

Martins, who is going through a difficult time because his father is sick, told the media that he would change this personal achievement of being the current top scorer to go to the World Cup with the Bolivian team.

While, La Verde continues its training this weekend at Siles to define the headlines of this match after losing 3-0 against the visiting Colombian teamand.

Farías will not be able to count on the defenders Luis Haquín nor the Cameroonian naturalized Bolivian, Marc Enoumba, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so defenders José María Carrasco and José Sagredo could be starters.

with casualties

For its part, the Brazilian team, led by Adenor Leonardo Bacchi ‘Tite’ began training on Saturday at the Comary Farm in the city of Teresópolis after the short break their players had after the 4-0 win against Chile.

‘Tite’ will not be able to count on his stars Neymar or Vinicius Junior due to the accumulation of yellow cards and both were released from the concentration of their selection to return to their clubs.

In the first training session, the team worked with a reserve team, while the starters stayed in the gym, so it is still difficult to know who will be the starters. It is also unclear who will replace Neymar and Vinicius, but some of the possibilities are Bruno Guimaraes, Philippe Coutinho and Richarlison.



La Canarinha is the undefeated leader of the South American qualifiers with 42 points and has already secured its pass to the Qatar World Cup. The Brazilian team will initially leave for the city of Santa Cruz and on Tuesday will travel to La Paz hours before the match.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: who goes for Cuadrado? The midfield deck)

AFP