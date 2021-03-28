The US complaint against Bolivia over “the politicization” of the judicial system As of the arrest of former interim president Jeanine Áñez and two of her ministers, this Sunday triggered the rejection of the Bolivian government for “interference in internal affairs” by Washington.

The US Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken, in a statement released on Saturday called for the release of Añez and the former ministers, noting that the processes are based on unsubstantiated charges. The official also highlighted the US concern about “signs of undemocratic behavior and the politicization of the legal system” from those arrests.

The former president was arrested and involved in a process for the alleged coup of 2019 that overthrew President Evo Morales who went into exile in Mexico and Argentina.

“This type of pronouncement is an unfortunate example of interference in internal affairs”, affirmed the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Relations.

For the Bolivian Foreign Ministry, the statements from Washington “do not contribute to developing a relationship of mutual respect between our states, they do not respond to objective information and they are precisely against the institutional framework that they intend to defend.”

Emphasize that these types of statements violates the principle of non-interference of the Framework Agreement for Bilateral Relations of Mutual Respect and Collaboration signed between the United States and Bolivia on November 7, 2011, which expressly provides that both States have “the duty to refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of another State.”

After his official visit to Mexico, Bolivian President Luis Arce (who is a member of the Mas de Morales party) said that he will start an international campaign to expose their position on this matter.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the growing signs of undemocratic behavior and the politicization of the legal system in Bolivia in light of the recent arrest and preventive imprisonment of former interim government officials (including that of former constitutional president Jeanine Añez), “Blinken had formally maintained.

He noted that he joined the statements of the European Union (EU), the Bolivian Episcopal Conference (CEB), Bolivian and international human rights organizations and others that “publicly raised serious doubts about the legality of these arrests and the highly politicized nature of the persecution of the Bolivian Government “.

This is the first clash between Bolivia and the United States during the new Arce government that won the elections last October. For analysts, Washington seeks in this way to mark its interest in the independence of justice, an issue that concerns not only the Bolivian government.

