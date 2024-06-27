The head of the Bolivian Ministry of Internal Affairs promised to check the leaders of the coup attempt under the articles of the Criminal Code

Bolivian Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo has promised to investigate the leaders of the attempted coup under all articles of the country’s Criminal Code. This is reported by El Deber.

As the publication notes, former army and navy commanders Juan José Zúñiga Macias and Juan Arnes Salvador will be detained after the prosecutor’s office formally charges them with terrorism and armed rebellion against the security and sovereignty of the state.

“Obviously, we are going to read the entire Criminal Code and see these patterns of behavior and actions that have been noticed by the entire Bolivian people and the international community, what types of crimes “they fit”,” said the head of the Bolivian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He stressed that his department will demand the inclusion of other crimes in the charges against the leaders of the coup attempt.

Earlier, Bolivian President Luis Arce thanked world leaders and international organizations for their support after the coup attempt in the country. He also welcomed everyone who spoke out in support of Bolivian democracy.