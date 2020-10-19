RESULTS AT THE FOOT OF THE URN

Recall that, despite not being official figures, tAll parties accept the counts at the exit. In this way, the party in which Evo Morales is active, the Movement for Socialism (MAS), led by Luis Arce, has won in the first round of the general elections with 52.4% of the votes, while the Citizen Community (CC) of former President Carlos Mesa gets 31.5% of the support. The third most voted force has been Creemos, by Luis Fernando Camacho, with 14.1%, followed by Chi Hyun Chung from Frente Para la Victoria (FPV), with 1.6%, according to the first data released by the company CiesMori for the chains of Unitel television and Bolivisión.