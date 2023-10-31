The Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago, presented this Tuesday as Bolivia’s coach, said he wants to “renew the face” of La Verde and play a good game against its next rival, Peru. Zago was convinced that he can still “fight” to go to the 2026 World Cup, despite the four defeats in a row in the South American qualifiers.

The president of the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF), Fernando Costa, presented this Tuesday Zago as the new technical director and former coach Julio César Baldivieso as national team manager to carry out “a tough task” and improve the team’s performance.

“Nothing is lost, we must persist, surely with the effort and union of all Bolivians, all football players, we will be able to achieve our objectives,” said Costa. Zago maintained that the team is going through “a somewhat complicated moment” but believes that with “work and unity” its situation can be improved, and although “it will not be easy,” he assured that he will work to change the situation of the team.

“I think it’s possible, we only played four rounds even though we don’t have points, but the tie started two, three months ago, so I think we can fight, the most important thing now, the goal is Peru,” emphasized the Brazilian. He added that he hopes to position the Green “in a better position in the classification table” in order to “fight” with the great South American teams.

La Verde will face the Peruvian team on November 16 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, 3,600 meters above sea level, and on the 21st it will visit Uruguay, in the last two days of the qualifying rounds that They will be held in 2023.

Baldivieso highlighted that Zago knows the Bolivians’ game and that it also gives opportunities to young players, so the bad moment of the team can still be reversed. Zago leads the soccer team, replacing Argentine Gustavo Costas, who left Bolivia in the last position of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Brazilian led Bolívar de La Paz and won the local tournament championship in 2022.

Bolivia was beaten 5-1 by Brazil, then lost in La Paz against Argentina 0-3, also against Ecuador 1-2 and on its visit to Paraguay it was defeated 1-0.

Bolivia reached a World Cup in 1994 under the command of the now national team manager, Julio César Baldivieso.

