The Bolivian Police presented this Tuesday four people investigated for their alleged responsibility in the detonation of a gas grenade at a university in the Andean region of Potosí, which caused a stampede, leaving four students dead and 83 people injured.

The deputy commander of the Departmental Police of Potosí, Carlos Oblitas reported at a press conference on the arrest of a 25-year-old man, known as “El mutiny”and three other men, aged 40, 35 and 25.

It is easy for us to acquire the gas (…) we are working to determine who could have sold it

The director of the Special Force to Fight Crime in Potosí, Nelson Pacheco, explained that Manfred FC, 25, is allegedly responsible for launching the tear gas in the middle of a university assembly held on Monday at the Coliseum of the Tomás Frías University of that department, according to police investigations.

While the other three detainees are accused of going to buy the triple-action gas grenade that was thrown in the middle of the assembly, they are now also looking for the person who sold them this device.

Oblitas maintained that the manufacturing data of the released gas was erased from the device.

Some 5,000 students participated in the student assembly to approve the call for elections, when in the midst of “internal problems” someone launched a gas grenade that caused the human avalanche in which four women died, there are six people in intensive care and 83 wounded have been counted, according to data from Oblitas.

For his part, the Vice Minister of Citizen Security, Roberto Ríos, expressed his condolences to the affected families and maintained that the universities “cannot become scenes of violence.”

He also emphasized that none of the detainees is related to the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party of President Luis Arce, as had been reported in some local media. The four detainees are being investigated for the alleged crimes of homicide, injury followed by death and possession of the grenade, according to the local press.

While the rector of the universityPedro López, decreed 30 days of mourning due to the deaths, while the Potosi Government declared 10 days of mourning.

On Monday, President Arce expressed his solidarity with the families of the deceased, and Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigator César Muñoz lamented the event on Twitter and considered that a full investigation is urgent.

In March of last year, a similar event occurred at the Public University of El Alto (Upea), a neighboring city of La Paz, in which seven students died after falling into the void after a riot that broke through the protective barriers of a fourth floor. in a pavilion.

