Study indicates that the country should gradually reduce the volume exported and become an importer of natural gas

Bolivia may stop being an exporter of natural gas to Brazil and Argentina to become an importer by 2030. Report by English energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie indicates that Bolivian gas production will decline faster than expected. The reason is the maturation of productive fields in the country and the absence of new discoveries.

According to study, Bolivian gas production should increase from the current 1,400 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in 2022 to 400 million in 2030. Today, Bolivian gas imported by Gasbol (Bolivia-Brazil Gas Pipeline) represents around 30% of Brazilian consumption. In the past, it already represented more than half of the gas offered in Brazil.

Last year, the Bolivian state-owned YPFB reduced gas exports to Brazil by around 30% to adjust supply to production. “Production in Bolivia has been in steady decline since 2015, with a slight increase in 2021”said Amanda Bandeira, Latin America Upstream analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

“With few new discoveries and little supply in mature fields, production will start to decline at a much faster pace. Currently, domestic demand consumes around 30% of the total supply. By 2030, domestic demand will likely outstrip this supply and we could see Bolivia become an importer”said the analyst.

According to the report, a boost in exploration will be needed, with new relevant discoveries in Bolivia to reverse the trend of sharp decline in production. However, efforts to date have not been successful.

The projected decline will have a dramatic effect on the export market. Natural gas is a crucial sector for the Bolivian economy, with exports to Brazil and Argentina playing a key role. Exports to the 2 countries account for over 70% of total gas sales and 20% of total exports.

Henrique Anjos, Gas and Energy analyst for Latin America at Wood Mackenzie, also stated that the interruption of exports tends to affect Brazil more. “Argentina expanded its production, reducing the importance of Bolivian gas, but Brazil still requires a lot of imports“, he said.

Despite Brazil being a major producer of natural gas due to the pre-salt layer, half of the production is returned to the wells by Petrobras. Reinjection is done, in most cases, to increase oil extraction, which is more commercially valuable. The Brazilian state-owned company also claims that specific limitations and lack of market justify the reinjection rate.