Bolivia moves again to the pedophilia scandal in the Catholic Church. The Senate of the South American country approved this week by an absolute majority a Special Commission to Investigate cases of sexual abuse of minors committed by clergymen in recent decades, with the aim of seeking justice and reparation for the victims. “It has no biased objective of attacking or legally or politically persecuting the Church,” warned the president of the Upper House, Andrónico Rodríguez, on Wednesday before the vote on the proposal, which he defined as a step to “set a precedent, clarify the facts and direct the objectives of the victims, which are civil, moral and material reparation”. The investigation team will be made up of five senators, who will summon victims in order to “grant full legitimacy to the commission.” The investigation will last three months and the investigators will prepare a detailed report with the data from the cases collected, an evaluation of the work that the Bolivian courts carry out in this area and some conclusions with “the comprehensive actions that must be developed for non-repetition of these crimes.”

One of the considerations that have motivated the Senate to address this issue, according to the proposal document presented by the president of the Upper House, was an investigative report published on April 30 by this newspaper on the story of the Spanish priest Alfonso Pedrajas. , who died in 2009. Pedrajas wrote a diary where he admitted to having abused at least 85 minors in various schools of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia for decades, and how his superiors covered up his crimes. This news has triggered other cases of abuse in the Bolivian Church to come to light over the past two months. In five of them, prominent priests of Spanish origin appear, such as the late Archbishop of La Paz Alejandro Mestre, who served as secretary of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference between 1981 and 1982.

The Pedrajas case has also caused a political and media earthquake in Bolivia. The attorney general —a public office in charge of representing the interests of the State judicially and extrajudicially— announced after the news broke that he would open an investigation into the events, and the Jesuits cautiously removed eight former high-ranking officials for cover-up, an unusual decision taken by order religious until now for a matter of pedophilia. A week after the publication, the Bolivian Plurinational Legislative Assembly approved a bill to make the crimes of sexual abuse of minors imprescriptible.

The bill contemplates the creation of a Truth Commission to investigate specific cases, such as those committed within ecclesiastical environments that have already prescribed, but also within public institutions. The constitution of this team, exclusively for public officials, received harsh criticism from the victims, who demanded the presence of survivors and specialists in the field. The pressure from these associations of affected people forced the Chamber of Deputies to postpone the debate and the approval of the bill in order to incorporate representatives of the victims into the work team. The vote for the approval of the law is still without a date.

The social discontent —translated into protests in the streets and in attacks with paint at the headquarters of the Bolivian Episcopal Conference in La Paz— also led President Luis Arce to write an official letter to Pope Francis to request access to all the files, files and information regarding cases of clerical pedophilia. The pontiff’s response reached Bolivia 20 days later, on June 16, where he promised to collaborate with the Arce government: “I express my pain, my feelings of shame and dismay. Thinking about the nefarious actions of those priests, and also about the negligence of those who should have watched. I feel moved and impressed, because the ministers of the Church must be custodians and guarantors of the good and the future of the young generations”. There is still no word on whether the Vatican will send all the requested documents.

The Church, accused of putting up “obstacles”

The Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office affirms that so far it has opened at least 17 investigations of sexual abuse of minors committed by Catholic priests and clergy. The most relevant and mediatic continues to be that of Alfonso Pedrajas. After the publication of the report, the Public Ministry – in addition to the Society of Jesus in the South American country and the Bolivian Attorney General’s Office – requested a copy of the newspaper from the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office. The Spanish public prosecutor’s office had a reproduction in its possession thanks to a complaint from a nephew of the pedophile, who was the one who found the document in Madrid and decided to denounce it in court and bring it to light.

But before the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office carried out the shipping procedures, at the end of June a sealed envelope arrived at the Jesuit headquarters in La Paz. The Vatican, from the General Curia of the order, had sent a photocopy of the diary. Without opening it, the provincial of the Jesuits in Bolivia, Bernardo Mercado, delivered the package to the Public Ministry. The first statements by Daniela Cáceres, prosecutor and director of the unit for sexual crimes against minors and gender, were disconcerting: “It is not the complete newspaper. According to the numbering [de las páginas] pages are missing, as well as many parts are crossed out”. This newspaper has tried, without success, to find out how Pedrajas’ memoirs came into the hands of the Vatican.

The complete newspaper arrived this Tuesday at the hands of the Bolivian attorney general, Juan Lanchipa, from the Spanish Public Ministry. After analyzing both copies, the complete one and the one with “studs”, Lanchipa accused the Catholic Church of obstructing justice. “We have shown that these erasures correspond to names, dates and places. This denotes that the Church has not fulfilled its commitment to cooperate in the investigation. On the contrary, she is putting up these kinds of obstacles, ”he told the media this Wednesday.

The Jesuits have stressed in a statement that “any erasure, amendment or cut” was not made by them: “The Society of Jesus in Bolivia does not know how this document came to the Department of the Doctrine of the Faith or if it was delivered complete or in conditions of full legibility”. The religious order has affirmed that they have not yet been able to read, beyond the fragments published by this newspaper, the text written by Pedrajas and has asked the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office to deliver a copy to incorporate it into their canonical investigation.

The internal investigations of the Jesuits are not the only ones. In recent weeks, the Bolivian bishops, surrounded by scandal, have begun to take the first steps in their general investigation into all past pedophilia cases. To do this, it has created four teams: one to listen to the victims, another to carry out the investigative work, another focused on communication to the media and a last one for the prevention of abuses and the training of clergy. The prelates of the Latin American country have not specified whether they will open their files to collect all the information on these crimes and their cover-up. The most frequent question asked by victims is also still on the air: will they be compensated? Neither the bishops nor the Jesuits have uttered a word about it.