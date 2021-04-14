The Bolivian Police detained the Minister of Rural Development and Lands, Edwin Characayo Villegas, when he received a bribe of $ 20,000 for favoring a sector with a process of reorganization, titling and delivery of land. The figure, according to the police, represented an advance of the bribe for $ 380,000.

“We comply with the mandate of the people. Our Government will not cover up corruption, whoever it comes from. Mr. Edwin Characayo was apprehended and will be brought to justice accordingly”, Bolivian President Luis Arce said on his Twitter account this April 14.

The arrest was made by intelligence agents on Monday in El Prado, the main avenue of La Paz, when Characayo received the money in his “own hand” to put it in the backpack of a collaborator, also arrested, detailed the Minister of Government (Interior ), Eduardo del Castillo, when presenting photographs of the arrested authority and the money seized at a press conference.

The Police explained to the media that the $ 20,000 was an advance of a payment greater than $ 380,000, of which 100,000 would supposedly be for Characayo, 200,000 for officials of the National Agrarian Reform Institute (INRA), in charge of land titles, and 80,000 dollars more for Hiper García, general director of Rural Development, who accompanies the minister to collect the bribe.

Characayo has been accused of committing “several crimes in flagrante delicto such as bribery, coercion, benefit by reason of the position” and will appear before a judge, added the minister without giving details about the sector that supposedly was going to benefit from the land.

#Today The Minister of Government, Eduardo Del Castillo, reported that members of the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC), apprehended the Minister of Rural Development and Lands, Edwin Characayo Villegas, in flagrante delicto for acts of corruption. pic.twitter.com/mSFNLkVphR – Ministry Of Government Bolivia (@MindeGobierno) April 14, 2021



The Police have telephone recordings of the people who incited them to commit the crimes, but they believe that “the head of this corruption network has fallen,” he added.

The minister described the action as “exemplary” for “future generations committed to the fight against corruption” and emphasized that the mandate of President Arce is “zero tolerance for corruption and whoever falls.”

A portfolio with a history of scandals

Characayo was sworn in as minister on December 1 when he replaced Wilson Cáceres, who lasted just three weeks in Luis Arce’s first council of ministers.

Cáceres had been fired for committing an alleged act of nepotism after he named as head of the cabinet a woman he had previously presented as his wife, although the scandal grew when he clarified that he was not married to her but to another woman.

Arce assumed the Presidency of Bolivia on November 8 after winning the elections with 55% support at the polls.

In the recent departmental and municipal elections, his party, the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS), lost six of nine governorships and eight of the ten main mayors in the country, which were left in opposition hands.