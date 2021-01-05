#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In Bolivia, the Andes cordillera is not immune to global warming. The Tuni Glacier is disappearing faster than expected; its melting has been accelerating for 30 years. A threat to irrigation and water supply throughout the region. In large metropolises like La Paz or El Alto, water needs are increasingly important. “There is a problem with the increase in population and the growth of large urban areas, explains Edson Ramirez, glaciologist. The city of El Alto, for example, is growing at around 5% per year. There is therefore an increase in the demand for water.”

Thirsty cultures

Rural areas are also suffering the consequences of the disappearance of the glacier, because the mountain ice feeds the rivers for the irrigation of crops. A phenomenon that adds to global warming. Currently, 20% of the water supply of the capital La Paz depends on the Andean glaciers of Bolivia.