The Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB) on Wednesday announced the early repayment of a loan of $ 327.7 million taken out from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez after the 2019 coup. against Socialist President Evo Morales. According to the BCB, this loan, “Expensive because of its financial conditions”, officially intended to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, was “Irregularly managed”, catchy “Additional economic costs” very heavy for the Bolivian state. The institution reserves the right to take administrative, civil and criminal actions “Against all officials and former officials who show signs of responsibility for their participation in the process of negotiation, subscription and operation” of this IMF loan. R. M.